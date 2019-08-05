John Edgar Alexander (December 29, 1945 – August 3, 2019)

PROVO, Utah– John Edgar Alexander passed away early Saturday morning on August 3, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

John was born December 29, 1945 to Edgar and Maxine Alexander in Rock Springs, Wyoming. John grew up in Rock Springs and was fond of saying he was an old Wyoming cowboy. He grew up playing sports and getting into trouble with his brother, Chris.

John graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1964 where he was involved in debate, basketball, and track. In his yearbook, he was referred to as “twinkle toes”. John’s love of athletics followed him throughout his life as he continued to play sports, coach sports, ump sports, and ref sports.

On May 29, 1964, John married his lifelong love, Helen “Bunnie” Alexander. This year they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Along the way, they welcomed six children into the world.

To support his family, John worked on the railroad in Green River, Wyoming, while attending school In 1967, John and his family moved to Provo, Utah, where he attended BYU and worked in the contracting field while raising his young family.

You knew it would be a good Saturday if you woke up and John was making pancakes in the kitchen while singing Elvis. John loved playing basketball or baseball with the guys, hitting balls on the green with his sons-in-law, and eating at various local eateries (Keith’s Lunch, Chiam, etc.). And he loved camping at Granite Hot Springs or snowmobiling at Fairview.

When he wasn’t taking care of his family, John was taking care of his neighborhood. He was extremely handy and even built his own home. These skills led to his constantly being called to come help fix a pipe or a car or something. A family once asked if he “took care of all southwest Provo”.

Before long, John became involved with a new company, Contractors Heating & Cooling. He was soon in management and seemed to be on his way when tragedy struck.

On May 31, 1989, John was involved in a horrible motorcycle accident that left him paralyzed on the left side of his body, mostly blind, and with a severe head injury. Nothing would ever be the same.

For the next 30 years, John would experience many ups and downs. He was never able to work against and was supported by his wife and children, who saw to all his care. He continued to try to be involved with his family and adored his grandkids and granddogs. Even though John was immobile the last few years of his life, he still cracked jokes in between asking for lifesavers.

John is survived by his wife, Helen “Bunnie” Alexander, his six children; Dawn Ann (Jeff) Mattinson, Sheri (Keith) Larsen, Rick (Becky) Alexander, Amy (Aaron) Woffinden, Russ (Tiffany) Alexander, and Ashley (Tye) Jensen, twenty-four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters Betty (Bob) Matthews and Linda (Kenneth) Routh, his sister-in-law Barb (Chris) Alexander, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Maxine Alexander, his brother Chris, and his grandson Anakin.

The family would like to thank the employees of Bristol Hospice, who have taken such great care of John over the past year and a half, and all the caregivers who have so kindly served John. They would also like to thank Contractors Heating & Cooling for how kind they have been to their family over the years.

Funeral services, under the direction of Berg Mortuary, will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 10 at Sunset 9th Ward Chapel (1560 South 1100 West, Provo, Utah). There will be a viewing that morning from 9:30-10:45 am before the funeral. Internment will be at the Provo City Cemetery.