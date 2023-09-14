John Edgar Blatter (December 18, 1944 – September 9, 2023)

John Edgar Blatter, 78, passed away September 9, 2023 at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions in Casper. He had been hospitalized in Ogden, Utah with complications from cancer.

John was born to Maxine and Gotthilf Blatter at his grandparents’ home near Lewis, Iowa on December 18, 1944. He grew up on a farm near Ellendale, ND and graduated from Ellendale High School.

He wanted to join the navy when he graduated, but his father wouldn’t sign the papers, so he had to wait until he turned 18. He joined the US Navy and served from 1963-1967. He was very proud of his service.

After his service, he attended Wahpeton State and earned an electrician certification. He worked as a lineman for Bell Telephone.

John met Beverly Ulland while they both worked at a movie theater in Lidgerwood, ND. They were married on December 5, 1970. They started their family in Lidgerwood. In 1981 John moved to Rock Springs, Wyo. and worked for a year framing houses before moving his family there the following summer. He then established Blatter Construction Company. He operated the business until his death.

John loved his family and loved spending time with them. He loved his wife Bev and was heartbroken after she passed away. John was generous and would do anything for anyone. He also enjoyed spending time at church and with his church family.

Survivors include his sisters Carol (Jim), Virginia (Daryl); children Jason, Justin (Jen), Julie (Chuck), Jamin, Jeremy; daughter-in-law, Talitha (Ted); six grandchildren, Jayces, Teagan, Aubrey, Max, Alera, and Selah; as well as several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, brother Albert, son Josh, and wife of 50 years, Bev.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 23 at Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, 125 Firestone Road. Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The services will be livestreamed through the church website.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.