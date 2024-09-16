John F. “Jack” Kershisnik (January 26, 1933 – September 15, 2024)

John F. “Jack” Kershisnik, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 15, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He died following a lengthy illness.

Jack was born January 26, 1933 in Rock Springs; the son of Frank J. Kershisnik and Edna M. Brownfield Kershisnik.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1951 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He also attended the University of Wyoming.

Jack married Charlene Menapace May 22, 1955 in Rock Springs.

He worked at the Wyoming Highway Department for 34 years and retired April 1, 1988 as a Surveyor.

Jack was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Jack probably put on more miles walking than most; one would see him on his daily walks; watching old movies, singing and making people happy.

Survivors include wife Charlene Kershisnik of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five sons, John C. Kershisnik of Townsend, Montana: Fred Kershisnik and wife Cheri of Killdeer, North Dakota; Keith Kershisnik and wife Shellye of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Alan Kershisnik and wife Lynn of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Matthew Kershisnik and wife Ronda of Logan, Utah; thirteen grandchildren, Christopher Kershisnik; Sara Taylor and husband Justin; Anee Gust and husband Jay, Kimberly Perry and husband Nathan; Stephan Kershisnik and wife Samantha; Koryne Kershisnik; Max Kershisnik; Bailey Kershisnik; Danielle Netzer; Chelsie Bargenquast and husband Tyler; Kiley Duffy and husband Patrick Duffy; Mira Kershisnik and Siena Kershisnik; 18 great grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Max Kershisnik; three brothers, Frank T. Kershisnik and wife Mary Lou; David T. Kershisnik; Joseph C. Kershisnik; two sisters, Marilyn Bertagnolli and husband Emil; Jeanne McCrann and husband John.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2024 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil with Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2024 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one-hour prior services at the church.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.