John Forrest Harrison (January 26, 1944 – June 2, 2023)

John Forrest Harrison, 78, passed away June 2, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Jamestown, Wyoming for 45 years and former resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Mr. Harrison was born January 26, 1944 in Albuquerque, New Mexico; the son of Bobby Ray Harrison and Margaret Gleason.

He attended schools in Albuquerque, New Mexico and was a 1963 graduate of Albuquerque High School.

John married Juanita Califf November 23, 2000 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He worked for Texas Gulf for 22 years and he retired in 2000 as a Vibration Analyst.

Mr. Harrison enjoyed spending time with family; hunting; fishing and traveling.

Survivors include his wife Juanita Harrison of Jamestown, Wyoming; two sons, John Ray Harrison of Gillette, Wyoming; Bobby Ray Harrison of Battlement Mesa, Colorado; four step-sons, Richard Gilson and wife Shana of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Tony Gilson of Green River, Wyoming; Eric Gilson and wife Angie of Green River, Wyoming; Darrell Gilson of Green River, Wyoming; two daughters, Sandra Schwarz of Fairview, North Carolina; Nicole Johns of Lake Havasu, Arizona; two sisters, Darla Ramsey and husband Grady of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Bobbi Ann Lewis of Albuquerque, New Mexico; several grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Lelia Ausburn; Bonnie Barrera and one grandson, Jacob Harrison.

Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in the Riverview Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to the Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.