John Francis Lusch (Sept. 3, 1979 – April 20, 2025)

John Francis Lusch, 45, of Marshall, Michigan, tragically passed away April 20th, 2025. He was born September 3, 1979, in San Antonio, Texas, to Sandra Christensen. A graduate of Saratoga High School, John went on to earn an associate’s degree in engineering. He was proudly taught the craft of concrete work by his grandfather, Thomas McGuire, a trade he carried with skill and pride throughout his life. There was almost nothing he could not fix, mostly because he broke so many things and learned how to take care of his own mistakes.

John worked for Bud’s Towing, where he was known for his strong work ethic. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, gambling, taking spontaneous vacations, and searching for arrowheads on quiet days in nature.

With a strong sense of family and a heart always ready to help those in need, John was more than just a hard worker, he was a fun-loving jokester, a dependable friend, and most importantly, a cool and devoted dad. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

John is preceded in death by his partner, Ginger Dailey, adoptive father, Stephen Kiehm; uncles, Jim McGuire and Paul McGuire; and aunt, Cindy Santos. He is survived by his daughter, Jolie Morgan Lusch; mother, Sandra Christensen; siblings, Tanya (Christopher) Face, Richard (Emily) Lusch, and Stephen Kiehm; uncles, Thomas McGuire, Dan McGuire, and Bob McGuire; and aunt, Sue McGuire. It is impossible to list all of the important people in John’s life because he had an unforgettable presence and vivacious personality that made so many people love him wherever he went.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday May 3, 2025, from 1 PM until 3 PM at Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, located at 109 N. Church St., Leslie, MI 49251. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the family to help cover funeral expenses. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home. 109 N. Church St./P.O. Box 503 Leslie, Michigan 49251. 517-878-6600.

