John Griffiths (July 18, 1963 – July 27, 2019)

MESQUITE, Nevada– John Griffiths, 56, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Mesquite, Nevada. He was a resident of Mesquite for the past six years and is a former resident of Green River, Wyoming, where he resided for 45 years.

Mr. Griffiths was born on July 18, 1963 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Tom Griffiths and Jean Higgins.

He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1982 graduate of the Green River High School.

Mr. Griffiths worked at OCI for 15 years.

John enjoyed collecting knives; hunting, fishing, restoring old cars, and loved to cook.

Survivors include his father; Tom Griffiths of Beaver Dam, Arizona, two sons; Johnny, his wife Ashley and their three children of Oklahoma, and Tommy Griffiths and Fiancé Katlnn of Mesquite, Nevada, one brother; Tim Griffiths of Green River, Wyoming, three grandchildren; Rynn, Jhobi, Dah, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Following Cremation, private family services will be conducted.

