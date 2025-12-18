John Harry Seppie (December 22, 1948 - December 15, 2025).

With heavy hearts, we remember a remarkable man a devoted father, cherished papa, and beloved husband, whose talent for weaving tall tales and silly puns brought laughter and wonder to all who knew him. He found joy in jumping in rain puddles with his grandkids and sitting on the deck drinking coffee in the rain. He was always up for a new adventure, and treasured his family above all else. His patience, boundless imagination, and unwavering love will forever echo in the stories we share and the memories we hold dear.

John Harry Seppie, 76, passed away on December 15, 2025 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Born on December 22, 1948, to Harry Joseph Seppie and Ellen Marie Mitchelson Tyler in Rock Springs, John was a proud graduate of Rock Springs High School, class of 1967. At the end of his senior year, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps along with his friend Bob Tracy. While in the Marine Corp John worked in the communications field. He was honorably discharged in 1970 as a Staff Sargent. Becoming a Marine was always John’s dream, he often said it was the one thing he set out to do and accomplished.

Throughout his extraordinary life, his dedication to community and his family was at the core of everything he did. For over 40 years, he was a proud member of the Wyoming High School Activities Association, refereeing football games at every level across the state. His passion for sports extended to coaching youth basketball for his children and grandchildren, and some of his happiest moments were spent coaching alongside his sons Joe and Cole and daughter Brandi, sharing both knowledge and joy. In 2021, his remarkable legacy was honored with induction into the Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame.

His career began with a brief stint with FMC and as a garbage man for Parker Brothers. Using his military training he soon returned to work in tele communications with Mountain Bell and AT&T. Demonstrating true entrepreneurial spirit, he founded Seppie Tele Communications, leading the company for 34 years and providing vital services to mines, power plants, and businesses in Southwest Wyoming. His work touched countless lives, always guided by his integrity, vast knowledge, and commitment to serving others.

John is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Sandra “Sandy” Seppie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; his children Brandi Seppie-Coudrain (Kenneth) of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Cristi Gear (Bryan) of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Cole Seppie (Rachel) of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He leaves behind a legacy through his grandchildren: Doug Lowinske (Taylor) of Rock Springs, James Marsh (Cristy) of Rock Springs, Jessica Lang of Rock Springs, Olivia Tysinger (Kaleb) of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Lydia Lang of Anchorage, Alaska, Cheyenne Lang (Jonny) of Eugene, Oregon, Aspen Seppie of Rock Springs, and Landon Seppie of Rock Springs. He also cherished his great-grandchildren Freyja Lowinske, Amora Lang-Gilbert, and Baby Marsh, soon to arrive.

John is survived by his brother Jim Tyler of Rock Springs, and his sister Cindy Reich (Jeff) of Hamilton, Montana, along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Miriam Seppie, Ellen Tyler, and Lee Tyler; his beloved son Joseph Seppie; brothers Ed Julius, Dan Julius, Joe Julius, and John Sharp; sisters Debbie Tyler Peden, Joyce Morrow, Janice Brown, and Noreen Sharp; his uncle Jack Seppie; and his in-laws Clyde and Beth Wood. His memory lives on in the hearts of all his family and friends.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to Orr’s Hope Foundation, 1731 Goodstein Drive, Casper, Wyoming 82601 or Veterans Assistance, 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon Monday, December 22, 2025 at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Sage Hall, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. Military Honors, Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.