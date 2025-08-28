John Henry Brimhall (June 25, 1939 – August 19, 2025)

John Henry Brimhall, age 86, beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle, passed away on August 19, 2025, surrounded by family in Evanston, Wyoming, at the home of his daughter. John, born June 25, 1939 was the eldest of five children born to Henry and Nellie Berniece (Eastman) Brimhall.

Known as “Big John” to many, his infectious, happy go lucky personality endeared him to many. Often breaking out in silly songs and telling jokes, John willingly participated in much mischievous fun and antics. Throughout John’s life he was an example of love, service and hard work. John spent his early years in Provo amongst the beauty of the lakes, rivers, and mountains of the Utah Valley.

John graduated from Provo High School before joining the U. S. Navy. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and married Shirlene Bale August 16, 1958. She was killed in an automobile accident in 1960. They had one daughter, Wendy. John went to work as a baker for Safeway in Vernal, UT, where he met and married Rhea Murray, September 14, 1967. He became a beloved part of the Murray family. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father and Grandfather.

Often seen dancing through the house (or other places) with his sweetheart, John spoiled his wife and daughters with love and much attention. They were sealed for Time and All Eternity, as a family in the Salt Lake City Temple. John also raised his granddaughter, Tomina, who thought her grandpa was the most handsome man on earth.

John travelled for Safeway, managing bakeries, in Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. His final transfer was to Rock Springs, in 1972, where John eventually discovered you could make more money in the oil field. He went to work as a field operator for Champlain Oil/Union Pacific Resources. He worked for many years in his beloved Red Desert, in the Brady field and plant. After retiring at 59 ½, he went to work with his friend Ralph Lamb’s company, Prime Time, as a field operator for another 21 years. He loved working outside, driving around to his wells and enjoying nature.

John would scout all year for the perfect deer or elk to shoot during hunting season and enjoyed watching the wild horses, coyotes, sage grouse, eagles and hawks. He continued to make wedding cakes and beautiful desserts in his home, for special family and friends.

John was outgoing and friendly. He could talk to anyone. He’d even make friends while standing in lines at restaurants or any event he attended. He had a huge heart and would give the shirt off his back to family, friends, or even strangers. John and Rhea cared for over 50 foster children in their home and welcomed family members friends, and friends of the daughters to share their hospitality.

John enjoyed the out-of-doors, boating, fishing, and hunting. He was an avid hunter and taught his family and many others to hunt in his favorite areas of the Red Desert. The Brimhall home was full of hunters, laughter and big stories for most of October. John had worked as a butcher and would process all the meat himself with Rhea and the girls wrapping for hours. While living 100 feet from the Green River, each day after work, he would put on his waders, lift young Machelle on his shoulders, wade out into the river and fish for hours each evening. Later when he had a boat, he would spend many days on Flaming Gorge, fishing and water skiing.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Shirlene; his brother, David (Sandra) Brimhall; father-in-law Paul and mother-in-law Ada Murray; brothers-in-law, Lynn (Myrna) Murray, Floyd (Glenna) Murray, Floyd Massey, Danny Oaks; sisters-in-law, Nona Farr, and Naon (Alan) Hemstreet.

John is survived by the love of his life, Rhea Brimhall, Rock Springs; his children, Wendy (Gary) Lloydi, Tooele, UT, Stacey (Troy) Gatherum, Evanston, Machelle (Melissa) Pope, Greeley, CO, Bryan (Dale) Anderson, Mapleton, UT and Amanda Vazquez, Rock Springs; brothers, Paul (Kathy) Brimhall and Steve Brimhall; his sister, Marsha Wind; sisters-in-law, Geneva Massey, Janet Fitts, Carol (Brad) McClellan, Lorna Oaks; and his 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 6, 2025 at 2 p.m. at the Blackburn Vernal Mortuary with a viewing 1 hour prior to service. Burial will be in the Vernal Memorial Park with Military Honors by The American Legion Post 11.