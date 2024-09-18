John Jay Kendrick (August 9, 1973 – September 17, 2024)

John Jay Kendrick, 51, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday, September 17, 2024 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a 40 year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Kersey, Colorado. He died following a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born August 9, 1973 in Sterling Colorado; the son of Nina Seward.
John attended schools in Powder Wash and Rock Springs.
He married the love of his life Tamera Leona Hampton January 1, 1990 in Rock Springs. They met at a high school football game and he gave her a piggy back ride and they were married within three months and have always been an inspirational couple ever since. He loved to surprise her and take rides with no agenda; no matter what or where they went they were the perfect couple and enjoyed each others company.
John worked for Nelson Trucking for two years as a Truck Driver until ill health forced his retirement. He had 24 years of driving; five years of training truck drivers and nine years of being a District Manager in Rock Springs.
He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren; watching Nascar and football; he was an avid Denver Broncos Fan; riding his Harley; camping; fishing and truck driving.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Tamera Kendrick of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, John M. Kendrick and wife Mary of Kersey, Colorado; Jared J. Kendrick of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Kayla L. Mannikko and husband Jake of Rock Springs, Wyoming; father and mother in law, James and Billie Jean Hampton of Riverton, Wyoming; two sisters Gail Baird and Jason of Severance, Colorado; Tami Ravithis of Greeley, Colorado; four grandchildren, Alyssa; Lane; Elizabeth; Noah; one uncle, Ed Seward Judy, several cousins; nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Nina Mae Kendrick; maternal grandparents, Poggie and Granny Seward; two uncles, Jim Seward and Kenny Seward.
Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 6 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2024 at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.