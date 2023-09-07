John Jerald Valko (May 24, 1940 – August 9, 2023)

John J. Valko, a man of quiet wisdom and profound warmth, passed away on August 9, 2023, at Evergreen Health Hospice in Kirkland, leaving behind a legacy woven with love and cherished memories. Born on May 24, 1940, John’s journey through life was marked by a deep commitment to family, a passion for excellence, and an unwavering kindness that touched the lives of many.

Hailing from Stansbury, Colorado, and Rock Springs, Wyoming, John’s formative years were enriched by his education at St. Cyril and Methodius Elementary, Rock Springs High School, the University of Wyoming, and Seattle University. In 1962, he embraced Seattle as his home after completing his studies, embarking on a life journey that would leave an indelible mark on those he encountered.

On June 12, 1965, John united his life with Sandra Mann, a union that blossomed into a deep and abiding partnership. A member of the Sigma Tau Engineering Fraternity, John’s professional journey led him to The Boeing Company, where he dedicated 39 years to a remarkable career. In 1962 he worked as a vibration engineer on the S1-C stage of the Saturn V moon launch vehicle. As Flutter, Vibration & Dynamic Loads Manager, his expertise shaped the designs of iconic aircraft, from the entire 747 series to the 757-200, 737 Classic, and 777-200. Subsequently John became the Unit Chief Structural Dynamics, responsible for Structural Dynamics Technology for Boeing Commercial Airplanes. John received a US patent for a Structural Test Soft Support System. His role as a FAA Designated Engineering Representative further exemplified his commitment to excellence in aviation. He represented Boeing as a consultant for Embraer in Brazil and JIL in Japan. He continued his love of aviation after retirement with gatherings of Boeing retired engineers, and membership in the Museum of Flight where he delivered a public lecture on Structural Dynamics.

Beyond his professional achievements, John’s life resonated with numerous passions and talents. A creative and skilled carpenter, electrician, and plumber, he fearlessly embraced challenges, offering his help to family and friends. He was a project guy and could fix and improve anything. His home echoed with the melodies of his piano, and his smile illuminated family gatherings as he showcased his magic tricks. A fervent baseball fan, he coached his son’s elementary school baseball team, and as a dedicated season ticket holder for the Mariners and Seahawks, he shared the love of sports with his sons.

Retirement brought forth new horizons for John and Sandra, as they journeyed to the British Isles, France, Italy, Tokyo, Brazil and beyond. John enjoyed adventure travel to Barbuda, Costa Rica, and the Southwest to search for ancient caves. His commitment to faith and fellowship found expression in his involvement with the Cursillo movement and Marriage Renewal program at St. Madeleine Sophie Catholic Church. He often said that Cursillo men’s group meetings and retreats, and Marriage Renewal couples group events strengthened his faith and marriage.

Survived by his devoted spouse Sandra Valko (Mann), cherished sons Jack Valko and Tom Valko, and beloved granddaughter Cooper Madeline Valko, John’s love reverberates through the lives he touched. He is fondly remembered by his sister Carolee Lyon of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

In remembrance of John’s life, a funeral service will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Madeleine Sophie Catholic Church in Bellevue. His legacy will find solace through private inurnment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. As we honor his memory, we invite friends and loved ones to share photographs and cherished memories on John’s tribute page at www.flintofts.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St Madeleine Sophie Catholic Church, 4400 130th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA 98006.

John’s family is grateful for the loving care provided to him during his illness. We thank the Reflections staff at Covenant Living at the Shores, and personal caregivers Richard N, Pauline M and Richard C.

The compassionate care of John’s legacy is entrusted to Flintoft’s Issaquah Funeral Home. His life’s narrative of wisdom, warmth, and love endures in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know him.