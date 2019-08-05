John Lloyd Gonder (August 1, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — On August 1, 2019, John Lloyd Gonder went home to be with our Lord after having succumbed to his lengthy battle with mesothelioma cancer.

John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janice Gonder, their son Gary, and daughter Vicki. He had six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

His care and concern was always for the betterment of his family. John’s love for the Lord was always evident as he would share, “we don’t know what tomorrow holds, so please get to know Jesus.” He was a faithful attendee at Harvestime Church in Green River.

He worked at Ciner of Wyoming back when it was known as Stauffer Chemicals. John was an avid sportsman, spending his time fishing and hunting and priding himself in passing on these to his family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude’s Childrens’ Hospital.