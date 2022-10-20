John Marion Hewitt (August 14, 1962 – September 28, 2022)

John Marion Hewitt, 60, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs. Mr. Hewitt died of a sudden illness. He was born on August 14, 1962 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Roy Marion Hewitt and Angela Sophie Haun Hewitt.

Mr. Hewitt attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1981 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He worked for Mountain Fuel Supply Company and other construction companies as a Foreman and Operator.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Doing dirt work was his specialty. He could run every piece of equipment a contractor had. His favorite machine was the Track hoe and motor grader. He did a lot of blue topping-feathers and cutting slopes. He retired at an early age due to work related injuries. Mr. Hewitt was a member of Restoration Ministries. He enjoyed spending time with family; four wheeling; riding his off-road vehicle; riding motorcycles and fishing.

Survivors include his two brothers, Joseph R. Hewitt and wife Janice Reynolds of Farmington, New Mexico; Jerry Jerome Hewitt and wife Nancy of Greeley, Colorado; JoAnn Hewitt Sims of Prescott Valley, Arizona; Jeanette Dowling and husband Russ of Prescott Valley, Arizona; several cousins; nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and one son, John Patrick Hewitt.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.