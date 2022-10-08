John Mark Bartek (December 18, 1955 – October 4, 2022)

John Mark Bartek, 66, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. He died following a lengthy illness.

He was born December 18, 1955 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Clarence Bartek and Ardean Robertson.

Mr. Bartek attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1974 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He earned Mine Maintenance Certificates at Western Wyoming Community College.

He married Karen Albertini on June 4, 1983 in Rock Springs, Wyoming they later divorced.

Mr. Bartek worked for Jim Bridger Power Plant for 36 years as a Plant Mechanic.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandson Hunter and hunting.

Survivors include his son, John Bartek of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Sarah Romero of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one grandson, Hunter Bartek; several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents; and his parents

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com