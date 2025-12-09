John Martinez (April 20, 1962 – December 5, 2025)

John Martinez, a beloved resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 5, 2025, at the age of 63. Born on Friday, April 20th, 1962, in his hometown of Rock Springs, John was the cherished son of Joe Martinez and Phyllis Vigil.

Raised in the neighboring town of Green River, John received his education there, setting the stage for a life filled with family, friends, and meaningful pursuits. For the past decade, John dedicated himself to his work as a mover, helping to relocate trailers and make transitions smoother for countless individuals. His hard work and dedication were evident throughout his career, though the name of his most recent employer remains unnamed.

John was a man of simple pleasures. He cherished spending time with his loyal dog, Boomer, often taking him for invigorating runs that both enjoyed immensely. Weekends would find John indulging in some of his favorite activities, be it target shooting, fishing, gambling, or simply savoring a cold beer among friends. An enthusiastic motorcyclist, he loved the freedom and adventure that came with riding his bike.

Survivors include two brothers, Michael Martinez and fiance Audrey Gomez of Green River, George Martinez and wife Charmi of Phoenix, Arizona; four uncles, Jose Cordova and wife Roberta of Rock Springs, Joe Fernandez and wife Frances of Rock Springs, Steve Vigil and wife Lorrane of Rock Springs, Kent Vigil and wife Mary of Rock Springs; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his beloved parents, Joe Martinez and Phyllis Vigil, maternal and paternal grandparents.

John leaves behind a legacy of friendship, warmth, and camaraderie that touched all who knew him. As per his wishes, no formal services will be held following his cremation. John preferred to be remembered in the hearts of those he loved.

In memory of John, let us remember the joyous times shared, the laughter, and the adventures, carrying his spirit forward in our hearts forever.