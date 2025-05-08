John Merrill Mortensen (Oct. 13, 1944 – May 5, 2025)

John Merrill Mortensen, 80, passed away at his home in Reliance on May 5, 2025.

He was born on October 13, 1944 in Standardville, Utah, the biological son of Nolan Bains Mortensen and Jean Nelson. John was raised by his mother Jean Nielson (Nelson) and her husband Joe Nielson who treated John like his own child.

John attended Davis High School in Layton, Utah. He later obtained several welding certifications.

He married Merleen Ruth Towers in Ogden, Utah on February 12, 1965.

John started his own company, Aspen Fabrication and Welding, in 1976 and enjoyed working for himself as a welder 42 years until his retirement in 2018.

He enjoyed spending his free time with his family hunting, fishing, camping, golfing and four-wheeling, and he was surely a familiar face at Marty’s.

John was always known for making people laugh with one of his thousands of jokes, making friends in every place he went, and always giving the best advice when someone needed it. He was a very talented welder and was well respected by his peers and employees. John took pride in his family he created with his wife Merleen and enjoyed being a Papa to his many grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Merleen Mortensen of Reliance; sons John Mortensen (Samantha) of Rock Springs, Heath Mortensen (Maria) also of Rock Springs, Brandon Mortensen (Louisa) of Reliance, Justin Mortensen (Jaque) of Eureka, MT; daughter Heather Allen (Gilbert) of Rock Springs; brother Dale Peterson (Judy) of Phoenix, AZ; Sisters Linda Sieracki of Anchorage, AK, Suzette Wilkes of Lynnwood, WA; as well as 16 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Jean Nielson, birth father Nolan Mortensen, sister Robyn Loya, grandsons Zeth and John Zachery (Zach) Mortensen, and brothers in law Jerry Sieracki and Julian Wilkes.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 am, Monday, May 12, 2025 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1109 Tulip Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901. A viewing will be held from 5-7 pm, Sunday, May 11, 2025 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will also be held one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Graveside services and interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.