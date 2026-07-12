John Michael Ferry (February 7, 1945 – July 9, 2026)

John Michael Ferry, 81, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2026, in Mesquite, Nevada, surrounded by the love of his family.

John was born on February 7, 1945, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to W. Sheldon and Bernice Ferry. After graduating from Central High School, he proudly served his country in the United States Army as a medical specialist. Following his military service, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of North Dakota before continuing his education in Health Care Administration at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas. During his time at Trinity, John served as president of the Graduate Student Association and as a senator on the University Senate.

John dedicated his professional life to improving healthcare and serving his communities. His career began with the North Dakota State Health Department and the Agassiz Health Planning Council before completing an administrative residency at the Dallas County Hospital District. He went on to serve as Chief Executive Officer of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs for more than 20 years and later served as CEO of Castle Rock Hospital District in Green River. Throughout his career, John was respected not only for his leadership and vision but also for his integrity, compassion, and genuine care for the people around him.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Those who knew John knew him as a man of quiet strength, unwavering determination, and a wonderfully straightforward sense of humor. Even as he faced significant health challenges later in life, he met them with remarkable resilience, grace, and optimism. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, offer thoughtful advice, or simply be there for someone who needed him.

Above all else, John’s greatest joy was his family. He shared a loving marriage with his wife, Barbara Ferry, and was a devoted father to Angela Banks of Rock Springs, and John Ferry Jr. (Shelly) of Zanesville, Ohio. He was also a loving stepfather to Kristi Blankenship (Brad) of Laramie, and Joseph Johnson (Joy) of Ann Arbor, Michigan.

John was an incredibly proud grandfather to Cristy Marsh (James), Katie Jensen (Braden), Gracie Banks, Hadley Banks, Emily Williams (John), Taylor Ferry, Ben Blankenship (Ashley), and Kate Konarski (Kyle). His family continued to grow with five cherished great-grandchildren and two more on the way, a blessing that brought him tremendous joy.

He is also survived by his brother, Jim Ferry; his sisters-in-law, Connie Jeffers (Gaylon) and brother-in-law, Bud Nornes (Joyce); along with many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents, W. Sheldon and Bernice Ferry; his siblings, Pat Ferry, Margie Ocampo, Judy Corcoran, and Mary Kerr; his sister-in-law, Doris Ferry; and his brother-in-law, Harvey Nornes.

Outside of work, John found happiness in life’s simple pleasures. He loved playing hockey, golfing, visiting casinos, and spending countless hours putzing in his garage. Whether working on a project, enjoying time with family, or sharing stories with friends, he appreciated every moment and lived life with curiosity, humor, and gratitude.

John leaves behind a legacy of service, leadership, kindness, and unwavering love for his family. His steady presence, generous heart, and quiet strength will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Comfort Home Health and Hospice, 12 W. Mesquite Blvd. #113, Mesquite, NV 89027, whose compassionate care meant so much to John and his family during his final days.