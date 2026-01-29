John Michael Gyllenborg Begins Senior Bowl Week

LARAMIE — Former Wyoming tight end John Michael Gyllenborg is taking part in Senior Bowl week after opening practices began Tuesday for the annual all-star event. He is the first Cowboy to participate in the game since linebacker Chad Muma in 2022.

Practices run Tuesday through Thursday and are televised each afternoon on NFL Network. The 2026 2 Senior Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 31, with a 1:30 p.m. MT kickoff at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama.

Gyllenborg closed his Wyoming career with 80 receptions for 1,023 yards and seven touchdowns. He recorded 17 career games with three or more receptions and averaged 12.8 yards per catch during his time with the Cowboys.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

During the 2025 season, Gyllenborg totaled 24 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown. He posted a career-high six catches in his final collegiate game against Hawai‘i and was named to the John Mackey Award preseason watch list twice in his career. As a junior, he earned All-Mountain West honors after recording 30 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns. He added 23 receptions and three scores as a sophomore.

The Panini Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the premier college football all-star game and serves as an early stage of the NFL draft process. The game has been held in Mobile, Ala., for 76 consecutive years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including representatives from all 32 teams, along with more than 1,100 media members, were credentialed for the event this year.

The Senior Bowl produced 106 NFL draft selections in April, accounting for 40 percent of the total picks.