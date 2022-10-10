John Michael “Mike” Novotny (September 11, 1960 – October 1, 2022)

John Michael “Mike” Novotny, 62 passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at his home in Evanston, Wyoming. He was a resident of Evanston for the past 20 years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Novotny died following a short illness.
He was born on September 11, 1960 in Cheyenne, Wyoming; the son of John Michael Novotny and Helene Beth Yakse.
Mr. Novotny attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1979 graduate of Rock Springs High School.
Mr. Novotny worked for Boelen’s Well Service for over 10 years having retired in September 2021 as an Oil Field Worker.
He enjoyed motocross racing (#97), four-wheeling, Wyoming history, target shooting, geode/arrowhead/rock hunting, camping, working on small engines and repairing the neighborhood kids’ bikes.
Survivors include his father, John Novotny; three sons, Shawn Novotny, Brandon Novotny, Devon Erickson; two sisters, Keri Griffith and Jana Bates.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Helene Novotny.
Cremation will take place; a private graveside service and inurnment will be conducted.
The family respectfully requests donations in Mike’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Roade Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256 supportthewoundedwarriorproject.org.