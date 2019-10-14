John Myron Richardson (November 21, 1941 – October 8, 2019)

John Myron Richardson, 77, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his home.

A longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Elk Mountain and Rawlins, Wyoming, Mr. Richardson died following an illness of three years.

He was born on November 21, 1941 in Rawlins, Wyoming, the son of William Darrow and Ruth Edna Wick Richardson.

Mr. Richardson attended schools in Rawlins, Wyoming and was a 1960 graduate of the Rawlins High School; he also attended and graduated from Lockmaster School in Satellite Beach, Florida.

He married Billie June Orme at the Chapel of Transfiguration Church in Jackson, Wyoming on June 17, 1967.

Mr. Richardson served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He worked for Stauffer Chemical and OCI for 33 years until his retirement in 1999 as a plant foreman. Mr. Richardson was also a licensed and bonded locksmith in Sweetwater County for 25 years.

John was a member of the Elks Lodge, Ragtops & Relics. Locksmiths of America, and Golden Hour Senior Center.

He was a member of the Episcopal church in Elk Mountain, Wyoming.

Mr. Richardson built his own Summer home in Snowy Range; he loved his family and children. He enjoyed woodworking, and antique automobiles.

Survivors include his wife; Billie June Orme- Richardson of Green River, Wyoming, one son; John Godfrey Richardson and wife Kim of Green River, Wyoming, one daughter; Carolyn June Zanatian and husband Charles “Fred” of Green River, Wyoming, six grandchildren; Caralyn June Zanatian, Robert J White III, Arrin James Zanatian and wife Hailee, Sailor Ree Richardson, Ayden Daniel Guy Landis, Peter Nolan Landis, Marlee Marie Landis, three great-grandchildren; Hailey June White, Hadley Jo White, Archer James Zanatian, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother; William Darrel Richardson, two sisters; Virginia Boling, Pam Hobbs, one nephew; Tom Richardson.

Following cremation, there will be no services at his request.

