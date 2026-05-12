John Nance Garner (May 16, 1950 - May 5, 2026).

With deep sadness, the family of John Nance Garner announces his passing at age 75. John passed away at home on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, surrounded by his large and loving family.

John was born in Evanston, Wyoming, on May 16, 1950, to Butch and Norine Garner. His brother Jerry joined the family four years later and was an instant best friend. John graduated from Evanston High School in 1969. After high school, he received a scholarship to play college football at Weber State. While at Weber, he met the love of his life, Linda (Keck) Garner; they were married a short time later on August 28, 1970. Together, they had three children: Jeremy (Tammy) Garner, Melissa (Bryan) Searle and Shane (Deanne) Garner, all of Rock Springs. He was a proud grandpa to many grandchildren including, Jonathan (Allie) Garner, Kurt (Jordan) Garner, Alyssa (Jake) Vaughn, Skyler (Corrina) Searle, Tayden (Katie) Searle, Josh Patterson, Deklyn (James) Searle, Addison Searle, Emalie Garner and Ava Garner, as well as eight great-grandchildren.

John served his country in the Army National Guard for eight years and was honorably discharged upon completion of his duties. He worked for 27 years at Mountain Fuel/Questar and was fortunate to retire early at 49. After retirement, he stayed active by inspecting pipeline projects as they came up, or helping with countless home remodels for his kids.

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John had a great passion for sports. He served on the Little League board for both Rock Springs and the state, where he had the honor of umpiring at the Regionals in San Bernardino, California. He also coached two All-Star teams to State, both of which were very close to winning it all. A huge Wyoming Cowboy fan, John never missed a football or basketball game, and he also loved watching the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen. He was even fortunate enough to attend a game in person.

When he wasn’t spending time with his family, John loved spending time outdoors, whether hunting, fishing, or searching for arrowheads. He was skilled at catching big lake trout and generously shared his fishing secrets with friends. If a friend wanted to go fishing, he’d take them without hesitation. Another passion was mule deer hunting, where he had a knack for finding big deer (getting them was a different story). Notably, he managed to take down a legendary deer known as “Lucky”, which had eluded many hunters for years. John also enjoyed hunting and fishing out of state with his family, having chased caribou and bears in Alaska, whitetails in Wisconsin, and javelina in Arizona. He planned annual fishing trips to Alaska for king salmon and halibut, loved fishing for mahi mahi in Hawaii, and even caught a huge marlin in Costa Rica.

For every hunt John went on, he took his wife on a trip to different places around the world. They visited New Zealand, Norway, Holland, London, France, Germany, Ireland, Costa Rica, Hawaii, Mexico and many other locations. They were often joined by Linda’s sisters and family.

Amongst all of his world adventures, many of John’s favorite times were spent more locally, hunting in the Upper Green with his family and close friends (namely the Bertagnolli, Lesko, and Harris families). John loved to tell stories and often carried pictures to back them up. Many stories from those years revolved around him playing tricks on his friends, though sometimes they managed to turn the tables on him. John could never attend the annual “Weenie Roast” without hearing the nickname “Lardass” which his friend Bevo gave him.

Beyond his adventurous spirit, John was a true friend to all he met. He cared about each family member and friend and always gave the most sound advice. John possessed a rare gift for making everyone in his life feel like they truly belonged, valued not for what they did, but simply for who they were. His generous and fun spirit will be profoundly missed.

John was preceded in death by both parents (Butch and Norine), both parents-in-law (Wilson and Delta), his brother Jerry and his loving wife Linda.

According to his wishes, John was cremated and his remains will be scattered in the Hoback area at a later date.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.