John Patrick Farrell (September 26, 1952 – June 5, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — John Patrick Farrell, 66, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

He was born September 26, 1952 in Carroll, IA, the son of Bernard and Betty Tjaden Farrell.

John attended schools in Omaha, Nebraska and graduated from Westside High School with the class of 1970. He later attended college at the University of Nebraska.

He was employed with the State of Wyoming and Dick Griffith as a surveying engineer. John enjoyed fishing, golfing and hockey.

Survivors include his twin brother Jim Farrell of Big Piney, WY; sisters Rita Spencer of Omaha, NE, Kathryn Utke and husband Calvin of Colorado Springs, CO; niece Susan Weeks and husband Ian of Omaha, NE, and nephew Joshua Farrell of Prescott, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Betty Farrell. Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held.

