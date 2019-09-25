John R. Potter (May 14, 1943 – September 24, 2019)

MESQUITE, Nevada — John R. Potter, 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Mesquite, NV on September 24, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

He was born on May 14, 1943 in Rock Springs, WY to Clarence and Theresa Potter. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1961, and married Mary Weston on November 11, 1962. They were married for 56 years.

John worked at FMC for 32 years as an equipment operator. After his retirement he and Mary moved to Riverton, WY where they lived for 8 years, then moved to Mesquite, NV where they have resided for the past 5 years. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, exploring in the desert and other outdoor activities. John was also involved with Sweetwater County Search and Rescue for many years.

John is survived by wife Mary, sons Ralph Potter (husband David Smith ) of Phoenix, AZ, Keith Potter of Rock Springs, WY, daughters Lori Leisch (husband Steve) of Rock Springs, Tammy Garner (husband Jeremy) of Rock Springs, 6 grandchildren including Chris Potter, Jerad Leisch, Chezney Leisch, Adelynn Leisch, John Hammontree and Alyssa Waters, brothers-in-law Jim Weston (wife Dawn), Howard Weston, sister-in-law Joyce Deller, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence “Pinky” and Theresa Potter, brother Ralph Potter, and brother-in-law David Deller, all from Rock Springs.

Per John’s request there will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers remember John as you cast out your next fishing line or enjoy the great outdoors.

Condolences may be sent to jmpotter1@outlook.com or 1130 Mohave Drive Mesquite, NV 89027.