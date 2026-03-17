John R. Schmidt (September 2, 1994 - March 10, 2026).

John R Schmidt, 31 of Casper passed away suddenly on March 10, 2026.

John was born in Rock Springs on September 2, 1994 to Stuart Schmidt and Michelle Schmidt. He was a graduate of Kelly Walsh High School.

John started working on work over rigs two weeks after graduation. He was currently working for Integrated Well Service on the North Slope of Alaska. He loved the outdoors and hunting and fishing. Anyone that knew John knew him to be a devoted son, brother, and friend. He always took the time to be present for people no matter how busy he might be. He adored his time with his Nephew Timothy Stuart Schmidt, and his brother Matthew’s family.

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John was survived by his mother Michelle Schmidt OConnell, stepfather Danny OConnell, his brother Matthew Schmidt and wife Ashley Seimy Schmidt, and children Timothy Stuart Schmidt and Amelia Grace Schmidt. Brother James Schmidt and girlfriend Adrianna Silva, three grandfathers, two grandmothers, aunts, uncles and cousins. John is also survived by a stepsister, Nicole Fernandez and family, as well as two stepbrothers Mike Mignerey and family and Brandon Mignerey and family.

He is preceded in death by his father Stuart Schmidt, grandfather John R. “Dick” Schmidt, grandmother Grace Schmidt and uncle John R “Ricky” Schmidt.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday April 25, at 2 p.m., at Casper Community Church, 249 N Wolcott St. Casper. Pot luck will be provided.

Ramkota Hotel has a block of rooms available to reserve until March 27 under John Schmidt Memorial. 307-266-6000.

The family appreciates any flowers to be sent to the church for the celebration of life.

To send condolences or leave a special message for the family please visit newcomercasper.com.