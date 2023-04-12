John Ray Watterson (March 8, 1950 – April 7, 2023)

John Ray Watterson, 73, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at his home. He was a resident of Green River for 20 years and former resident of Rock Springs and Farson, Wyoming.

He was born March 8, 1950 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Claude Watterson and Elsie Bell Jamieson.

John attended schools in Farson, Wyoming and was a 1968 graduate of Eden-Farson High School.

He continued to reside in Farson, as he was employed by the Eden Valley Irrigation District. He was an Emergency Medical Technician with Eden Valley Ambulance Service. John worked as a Safety Engineer for the Bureau of Reclamation on Projects in Utah and New Mexico before returning to Wyoming.He later accepted a position with the State of Wyoming for OSHA as a Safety Consultant for 18 years and retired in 2017.

As a child, John enjoyed spending his summers at his grandparent’s ranch near Kemmerer, Wyoming. His pastime was spent hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and traveling.

Survivors include one son, John Pete Watterson and Jen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Sandy Thomas and husband Ethan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Whitney Lessard and husband Andrew, Hailey Canavan and husband Dustin, Sarye Thomas, Syvon Thomas; two great-grandchildren and his four-legged fur babies, Sage and Willow.

He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, John and Elsie Jamieson.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in John’s memory to Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com