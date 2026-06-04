John Rocco Costantino (May 3, 1947 – May 30, 2026)

John Rocco Costantino, 79, of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully at home on May 30, 2026.

Born on May 3, 1947, in Rock Springs, Rocco was the son of Emilio R. Costantino and Clementina Catherine Louise Maritano Costantino. He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a Rock Springs High School graduate with the class of 1965.

Rocco graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He later joined his dad and uncles’ construction company Costantino Brothers. He started Costantino Construction in 1974. Costantino Construction was a company through which he helped shape the landscape of Rock Springs and Southwest Wyoming. Over the years, Rocco built countless homes and commercial buildings, leaving behind a legacy that can be seen throughout the community.

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Above all, Rocco was devoted to his family. He married the love of his life, Becky Mullens on November 16, 1974. Ten years later they welcomed their only son. Rocco was a proud father to Jack Costantino and was his basketball coach and scout leader, earning “his” Eagle Scout through his son. His family was the center of his world.

Rocco’s greatest joy came from the simple pleasures of life. He was a devoted supporter of the Wyoming Cowboys, rarely missing an opportunity to follow the team he loved. He enjoyed traveling the world with Becky and spending time with his family at his ranch. Rocco loved a good bud light among friends and family.

Perhaps nothing reflected Rocco’s spirit more than his relationship with dogs. He loved them unconditionally, and they loved him right back. When working, Rocco was rarely without his dogs and while he was retired, dogs centered his daily schedule.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Becky Costantino; his son, Jack Costantino and husband Weston Lamb-Costantino; his brother Paul Costantino; brother-in-law, Alan Tominc; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Layos and husband Bob; one nephew, Tracy Tominc and wife Heather; three nieces, Tina Saxowsky and husband Marc, Tiffany Luke and husband Ed, Natalie Force and husband Tony; grand-pup Echo. And many extended family members, friends, neighbors, and all those whose lives he touched.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emilio and Clementina Costantino and sister Kathleen Tominc.

The family respectfully requests privacy during this time of loss as they grieve.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Rocco’s memory to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road Rock Springs Wyoming 82901

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com