John Ronald “Ronnie” Thompson (December 23, 1926 – November 2, 2019)

From the Kemmerer Gazette

John Ronald “Ronnie” Thompson, 92, of Cokeville, gained his angel wings Saturday, Nov. 2, in Afton. Ronnie was born Dec. 23, 1926, in Cokeville, to Harold and Lillian Thompson. He grew up in Cokeville with his younger brother, Stanley Gene Thompson, chasing sheep and learning the ranching way of life from his parents. He attended a few years of military school in Kansas before returning to Cokeville to finish high school.

Ronnie graduated from Cokeville High School in 1946 and chose to work for this dad on the ranch. This is where he dedicated his life, too, Thompson Land & Livestock. He married his first wife Jean and had his son Ted Harold Thompson in 1950.

In December 1975 he married the love of his life Mary Kathrine Thompson, with her three children, Skip, Tracy and April Fox. Ronnie and Mary spent their years chasing sheep, cows and kids all the way into retirement, where they spent their time enjoying each other and family.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Mary; three children, Skip Fox, Tracy Fox and April Larson; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nephews, Stan Thompson and Bill Thompson; and niece, Carole Ann Goodman.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lillian; brother, Stan; and son, Ted.

Funeral services will be held at the Cokeville LDS church Monday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m., with a viewing prior to the services from 11 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Interment will follow services at the Cokeville Cemetery.