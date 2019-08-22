John Schoonmaker (February 28, 1970 – July 29, 2019)

John Scott Schoonmaker passed away peacefully at his home in Henderson, NV, surrounded by his family and close friends, on Monday, July 29, 2019, after a courageous 9-month battle with cancer. John was born in Morristown, VT, to William and Carol (Remick) Schoonmaker. He grew up in Rock Springs, WY, and graduated from Rock Springs High School and Western Wyoming College. On 31 December 1990, he married Nicole Redmon in Rock Springs; together, they had two sons.

John enlisted in the United States Air Force in January 1994, and received his Air Force commission in July 2000 after completing his degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. During his 24-year military career, John and his family experienced the world spanning eight moves including Nevada, South Dakota, California, Colorado, Georgia and Denmark. John retired from the Air Force on 1 August 2018, after a laudatory career as a two-time squadron commander. He had accepted a position with Nevada Energy after his Air Force retirement.

John was a man full of life with an easy smile and a dry, sarcastic sense of humor. He was an avid golfer who spent many Sundays “worshipping” at the local golf course. John was family man who loved spending time with his wife, sons, and many friends who became his chosen family.

Left to honor and perpetuate his enthusiasm for life are his wife Nicole, and sons, Dominik and Dalton of Warner Robins, GA; parents William and Faith Schoonmaker of Garfield, AR; Carol Schoonmaker of Henderson, NV; brother, Bill Schoonmaker and wife Kim of Denver, CO; step-brother, Joshua Stabach and wife Gaby of Rogers, AR; step-sister, Jennifer Stabach-Smith and husband Forrest of Fayetteville, AR; in-laws, James and Kay Redmon of Las Vegas, NV; brother in-law and best friend, Ryan Redmon and wife Krista of Henderson, NV; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family is planning a private celebration in Henderson, NV to celebrate John’s remarkable life. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests to have a donation made in John’s name to the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, at bcan.org.