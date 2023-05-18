John W. “Jack” Bennett (October 16, 1936 – May 9, 2023)

John W. “Jack” Bennett, 86, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for over 30 years and former resident of Carlsbad, New Mexico; Connecticut; and California.

He was born October 16, 1936, in Ewing, Nebraska; the son of James Bennett and Katherine Costello.

Mr. Bennett attended schools in Idaho and was a 1955 graduate of Clark County High School. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Idaho.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He served with the United States Army as Military Police.

He married Angelina Quintana July 24, 1964, in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Mr. Bennett worked for Stauffer Chemical for 26 years and retired in December 1993 as the General Manager of the Carbonates Division.

He was a member of the St. John’s Episcopal Church; Wyoming Mining Association; Society of Mining Engineers and Tom Whitmore Post 28 of the American Legion.

Mr. Bennett enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.

Survivors include his wife Angelina Bennett of Green River, Wyoming; one son, John Bennett and wife Wendy of Sammamish, Washington; one daughter Cloudia Bennett of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Louise Marlahan and husband Mike of Fort Jones, California, Karen Wilson of Dubois, Idaho; two grandchildren, Brock Bennett and Zoe Bennett; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter Theresa Stephens; three brothers-in-law, Lloyd Small, Charles Wilson, and Neil Thomas; two nephews, Kenneth Small and Charles Wilson.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in John “Jack” Bennett’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or St. John’s Episcopal Church, 350 Mansface, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Cremation will take place; a memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 350 Mansface, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com