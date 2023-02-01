John Warner (September 19, 1951 – January 29, 2023)

John Warner, 71, passed away January 29, 2023 at his home in Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on September 19, 1951 in Oakland, California, the son of Philip M. Warner Sr. and Veronica Curran.

John graduated from Skyline High School with the class of 1969.

He worked in construction until his retirement.

John enjoyed baseball and played in the Young American team as well as Babe Ruth Baseball in Oakland with Doggie Diner as his sponsor.

He is preceded in death by his sisters Laurel Ann, and Mary Maureen, brother Stephen, parents Veronica and Philip Sr., and grandparents Mary and John Curran.

He is survived by his brother Philip Warner Jr., of Discovery Bay, California.

