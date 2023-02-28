John Wendling Moves Into WBC Portfolio Manager Position

CHEYENNE —The Wyoming Business Council announced former Rock Springs resident John Wendling will be taking over the loan portfolio manager position.

Wendling has been a valuable member of our Investments Team since March 2020 and just accepted this new position as manager of our diverse loan portfolio, the WBC release states.

“I have a strong passion for helping Wyoming communities and businesses thrive and have more opportunities for growth and sustainability,” Wendling said. “I feel the loan program is another valuable tool we can use to create partnerships and increase opportunities for Wyoming businesses to be successful and help grow our local communities and our state’s economy.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wyoming-born and raised, Wendling had the opportunity to live outside the country early in his career but knew he wouldn’t raise his family anywhere other than here.

John grew up in Rock Springs and received degrees in Business Administration and Finance from the University of Wyoming.

He is well known by many for his football prowess and played for the NFL for seven years – four for the Detroit Lions and three for the Buffalo Bills – before joining our team. In his spare time, he also enjoys golfing, fishing, camping, and taking in all the events Wyoming has to offer.

To see all of the WBC team members, click here.