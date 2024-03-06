John William Schultz (April 25, 1929 – March 1, 2024)

John William Schultz, age 94 of Rawlins, Wyoming passed away peacefully at his home on March 1, 2024. He was born April 25, 1929, to Dr. F.J. Schultz and Louise (Thum) Schultz in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He graduated from Rock Springs, High School with the class of 1947, then served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean war. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he attended the University of Washington. He was employed as an engineer at FMC Corp. for 32 years, retiring in 1985. He served several years on the Green River Board of Education and was active at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Green River.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, water skiing and served as a ski patrolman for a number of years at White Pine Ski Hill in Pinedale. He also enjoyed building numerous structures and built a vacation home in Pinedale after retiring. In his later years, John became interested in cooking and baking, and he spent a lot of time in the kitchen.

In December of 2010, John and Jeanette moved to Ankey, Iowa to be closer to their great grandchildren.

John met his wife at FMC – Westvaco, Wyoming and they were married on August 3, 1957 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette; son, David Schultz and wife Evelyn; five grandchildren, Alana Spencer and husband Josh, Sarah and Richard Snider, Joshua and Justin and wife Vivian Schultz; four great grandchildren, Caleb and Hannah Spencer and Constance and Jackson Schultz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Dawn Snider and three brothers, Ray, Adolph (Ace) Schultz and Virgil Schultz and his wife Bernice.

Funeral services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 11 a.m. The viewing will take place one hour prior from 10-11 a.m. Interment will take place at Riverview Cemetery in Green River on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Luther Classical College, 2300 Hickory Street Casper, WY 82604 in memory of John.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Casada Funeral Home & Crematory in Rawlins, Wyoming.