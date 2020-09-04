John William Wilson (January 21, 1931 – September 4, 2020)

John William Wilson died on September 4, 2020. He was born in Raton, New Mexico, on January 21, 1931, to John Wilson and Beatrice Brown (Cleland) Wilson.

John lived in Raton, New Mexico, before his family relocated to Rock Springs, Wyoming. They then settled in Winton, Wyoming, before moving to Reliance when the Winton Coal Mine shut down. John graduated from Reliance High School in 1949. He later went to radio school and enlisted in the Army as a paratrooper. John met and married Diana S. Haynes, formerly of Rock Springs, on December 27, 1968. They and later divorced in 1991.

John enjoyed retired life after retiring from Allied Chemical in 1992. He always had a project to keep him busy, there were always rummage sales calling his name. John had so many friends, most of which became family to him. He loved going to gun shows with his good friend Tom Ligget, moving cattle and hunting with his former Brother in Law, Bill Mayo, catching up with the latest gossip and reminiscing with his dear cousin Liz Strannigan. But his favorite times, were spent in the mountains of Big Sandy with his grandsons and other family over the years.

John is survived by his daughter Tara Gunyan-Wilson of Reliance, Wyoming; three grandchildren, the lights of his life, Zach Gunyan, Laine Gunyan and wife Paula, Justin Gunyan, all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; his brother, Ronald C. Wilson and wife Martha of Amarillo, Texas; his nieces and nephew, John Wilson and wife Lisa, Joanne and husband Lindy Hopper, Karen and husband Dwayne Ripperger, all of Amarillo, Texas and Lisa and husband Blake Ausbrooks of Oklahoma; many great nieces and nephews, and soon to be his first great-granddaughter; as well as many cousins, aunts, and uncles, whom are all scattered across the Country.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Beatrice Wilson; his cousins Margaret Strannigan and Bill Strannigan; and his ex-wife, Diana Sue Haynes.

Per his wishes, a funeral will not be conducted. The family will perhaps have a celebration of life at a later time and will gather at a later time to spread his ashes.