Johnathan Earl Garris (March 17, 1986 – September 29, 2023)

It is with deepest sorrow that the family announces the passing of Johnathan Earl Garris. Johnathan passed away at U of U in Salt Lake City, Utah surrounded by family on Sept. 29, 2023.

He was born on March 17, 1986 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Cathy Wilson and Steve Garris. He was the oldest of three children.

He married the love of his life, Melissa Nielson on Aug. 9, 2008. They had two beautiful daughters, Kimber and Rylee Garris.

John worked in the oil and gas industry for many years and enjoyed his time doing so. John loved to say “Drill baby drill!”. He also worked as a Power plant operator for many years at the Jim Bridger Power Plant.

John attended schools in Rock Springs. John had many certifications including EMT and being a volunteer firefighter.

John was passionate about the great outdoors. He loved camping, hunting and riding anything he could get his hands on. He especially loved spending time with those he loved, his family, his loyal canines (Max and Trigger) and friends. He especially loved telling stories. He was always ready to help those in need, and less fortunate. John was strong willed and stubborn at times but he also had an enormous heart and a great sense of humor.

John was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Patricia Pecha, and paternal grandparents Martha Garris Cordova and Joe Cordova.

He is survived by his daughters Kimber and Rylee Garris, mother Cathy Wilson, stepfather Jay Wilson Sr, Father Steven Garris (wife) Joyce Felt, Sister Courtney Garris, Little brother Joseph (Joey)Garris Maternal Grandfather Duane Pecha, Uncle Keith and Aunt Donna Lowe, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be Saturday Oct. 14, 2023 1-4 p.m. at the Park Hotel Banquet room in Rock Springs (right of the Fiesta Guadalajara).