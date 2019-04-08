Johnathan Lee Chipp (January 10, 1962 – March 17, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Johnathan Lee Chipp, 57, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away at his home on March 17, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on January 10, 1962 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Richard Keelin and Phyllis Purviance and later adopted by Bob Chipp.

Johnathan attended school in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a graduate of Rock Springs High School with the class of 1980. He attended Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Wyoming.

He married Judy Cantrell on December 3, 1982 in Rock Springs, Wyoming in this union a son Bryan Johnathan Chipp was born. They later divorced.

Johnathan had been employed with Sunroc Corporation for eleven years.

Johnathan was an avid outdoors man. He loved to hunt, fish, camp and explore. Jonathan enjoyed the simple things in life and appreciated what nature offered him. He loved photography and the opportunities that nature provided. He enjoyed flying his drone, cliff jumping, swimming, snow skiing. Johnathan had two Great Pyrenees, Rocky and Dakota which were his best friends and companions. He had many accomplishments and had many talents.

Mr. Chipp also had many friends and there was not an animal in the wild he could not catch. He loved long drives and captured moments in time for everyone to see. At the end Johnathan became seemingly tired. As day to day struggles became too much for him to bare. He had family and friends that will miss him dearly. Rest easy Johnathan and happy trails.



Survivors include his mother, Phyllis Purviance and husband Randy of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son Bryan Johnathan Chipp and wife Eirika of Council, Idaho, two sisters Lisa Chipp and Sara Wright and husband Cole all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, four grandchildren, Kristan Chipp, Joshua Chipp, Tyler Chipp and Emily Chipp, several cousins, nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father Richard Keelin his adopted father, Bob Chipp and a sister Patricia Chipp Sharpe.



Cremation will take place and there will be no services at his request.



Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.