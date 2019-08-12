Johnathan Michael Inbody (May 15, 1973 – August 9, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Johnathan Michael Inbody, 46, of Rock Springs passed away peacefully August 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and his dog Bubba Murphy at his home after a lengthy illness.

He was born May 15, 1973 in Spirit Lake, Iowa, the son of Gerald Mark Inbody and Joni R. Wells Wolfe. He attended schools Sprit Lake and Lakewood, Colorado and graduated from Alameda High School with the class of 1992.

Johnathan married Christine L. Risley on June 28, 2017 in Rock Springs.

He worked in construction and flooring for 16 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, laughing and joking with his friends and family and loud music of all kinds. He loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren and walking with his fur babies Bubba Murphy, Annie and Stinky.

Survivors include his wife Christine Risley of Rock Springs; parents William and Joni Wolfe of Urbandale, Iowa;Grandparents Mary Ellen Inbody of Spirit Lake, IA, Kay Franker of Spirit Lake, IA and Robert and Delores Wells of Urbandale, IA; step sons Justin and Jessie Harper both of Rock Springs; son-in-law Matthew Diaz of Rock Springs; step daughters Bessanee Harper Diaz, Traci Schwinn-Harper, Julair Doak, Jamison Doak and daughter-in-law Nichole Savikis all of Rock Springs; step brother Ryan Wolfe of Westminister, CO; brother-in-laws Shane Smith of Vernal, UT, Richard McCumber and Phillip Crow both of Rock Springs; sister-in-laws Jen Wolfe of Westminister, Co, Cathy Smith of Vernal, UT, Joanne Crow and Jolene Bolas both of Rock Springs; grandchildren Airrieauna Diaz Harper, Zoey Harper, William Harper, Emory Harper and Ellie Diaz; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Gerald (Jerry) Inbody, grandfather Kenneth Inbody, grandfather Wendall Franker and uncle Daniel Inbody.

Private family services were held.

