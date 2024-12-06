Johnni Atherton (September 21, 1955 – December 1, 2024)

Johnni Atherton, 69, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2024 at his home. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 49 years and a former resident of Longmont, Colorado.
Johnni was born September 21, 1955 in Longmont; the son of John Gordon Atherton and Olive Juanita Parker.
He attended schools in Longmont.
Johnni worked for WH Smith and Associates formerly Choice Engineering for 10 years and retired in 2018 as a field inspector.
He was a member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24.
Johnni enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include three sons, Noah Atherton of Torrington, Wyoming; Joey Atherton of Rock Springs, Wyoming; John W. Atherton of Lake Jackson, Texas; one daughter, Olivia Atherton of Sun City, Arizona; four sisters, Vickie Arends of Tigeard, Oregon; Peggy Laster of Gillette, Wyoming; Jackie Cooke of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Connie Carrol of North Grafton, Massachusetts; three grand-children, Isabella Atherton; Tatiana Atherton and Aiden Atherton.
He was preceded in death by both parents, John G. Atherton and Olive J. Atherton, and one brother, James Allen Atherton.
Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.