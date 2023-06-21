Johnnie Dewayne Dillman (October 12, 1944 – June 20, 2023)

Johnnie Dewayne Dillman passed away on June 20, 2023 surrounded by his family after a hard fought battle with esophageal cancer. He said from the beginning of his diagnosis that he was going to fight it as long as he could and hopefully the doctors would be able to learn something from his treatments that would help others in their cancer fight. Our family is very thankful for the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming at Memorial Hospital and all of the doctors and nurses who took great care of him.

Johnnie was born on October 12, 1944 to John and Pauline Dillman in Scottsbluff, NE. He grew up in Yoder, WY attending school there and graduating from Yoder High School in 1963 in a class of 13. He was on the Yoder High School State Championship Basketball team in 1962 and was involved in several activities throughout high school. While attending school, he also helped on the family farm.

He married the love of his life, Rosie Babbitt on May 23, 1965 and to this union 3 children were born, Melody (Mel), Bradley (Brad) and Amanda (Amy).

Johnnie spent most of his life working in agriculture. He did everything from farming for others, to selling and spraying fertilizer, to feed mill operations. Once retired from the workforce, he continued farming with his wife Rosie raising cattle, sheep and goats. In 2014, Johnnie and Rosie both retired and moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming to be closer to family. They did get to work with sheep for a few more years while their grandkids were showing them for 4-H.

Johnnie was very active with his children’s activities, including 4-H, High School Rodeo, and sporting events. He was also very active within the churches he attended in Yoder, Wyoming, Torrington, Wyoming and Rock Springs, Wyoming. He served as an elder, trustee and often filled the pulpit. He volunteered for many events at these churches and was also a member of the Mariners group at the Presbyterian churches in Yoder and Torrington, Wyoming.

Johnnie loved to dance, especially going to Dutch Hops. He also loved gardening, woodworking, remodeling homes, animals, babies, donating blood and being on several different volunteer fire departments.

Johnnie had an infectious smile and laugh. He loved to joke around and tell jokes. He was an amazing husband, loving father, and fun “Papa” who we are all going to miss terribly!

Johnnie is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rosie of Rock Springs, Wyoming, his daughter Mel (Brett) Clark of Pinedale, Wyoming, son Brad (Un) Dillman of Perris, California, daughter Amy (Cody) Pierantoni of Rock Springs, Wyoming, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Dany (John) Carson, Colby, Branson, Leslea (Cyle) King, Jayden, Cylea, Haelynn, Layne (Allison) Clark, Chloe, Ryker, Valerie (Scott) Love, Ethan, Nevaeh Gomez, Cheryl (Christian) Sloan, Hudson (great-great grandson), Billy Hannah, Camryn, Conner and Charlie Pierantoni. He is also survived by sister Millie Eckhardt, brother Willie Dillman, sister-in-law, Phyllis Babbitt, brothers-in-law Ray Babbitt, Lenny (Sally) Babbitt and Harold (Betty) Babbitt, Tom Brewster, Earl Yorges, Jim Best, as well as many special nieces and nephews.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pauline Dillman, in-laws Harley and Lydia Babbitt, sister Betty Best, sisters-in-law Dorothy Yorges, Myrtie Brewster, Luane Dillman, Wilma Dillman, Bertha Babbitt, Frieda Babbitt, Shirley Babbitt, brothers-in-law Merle Babbitt, Kenny Babbitt, Rodger Eckhardt, as well as many other special relatives.

Johnnie requests in lieu of flowers sent for his funeral, please plant flowers in your garden for him.

Memorial donations can be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at stjude.org or Cowboys Against Cancer at 1893 Dewar Dr., Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Bunning Freight Station, South Main Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.