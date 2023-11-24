Johnny Lee Mandros (June 18, 1937-November 19, 2023)

Johnny Lee Mandros, 86, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Born June 18, 1937 in Lookout, Wyoming to Sam and Edith Mandros, Johnny grew up and attended schools in Green River, Wyoming.

He proudly served in the Navy for four years.

Johnny married the love of his life, Roberta, on December 9, 1959. They welcomed four children together, and over the years their family grew.

In 1965, Johnny founded Mandros Painting, an industrial painting company. With his unwavering grit and entrepreneurial spirit, it would not only become a testament to his success, but also an inspiration for his generations to come, no matter their field. Under Johnny’s leadership, Mandros Painting flourished, contributing to today’s hallmark of quality as a trusted partner in the industry. He was also the founder of Jobert Paint Store in Green River. His passion for his work was evident in his tireless dedication and commitment to excellence. He instilled a strong work ethic in his family, along with the importance of perseverance, and the value of always striving for greatness.

Built from the love of his wife, Johnny was a man of deep family values, and he lived a life filled with simple joys and genuine pleasures. He took great joy in spending time with his loved ones; from golfing on a sunny afternoon or sharing a hearty meal, a cigar, and a reasonably-priced glass of wine, to simply enjoying each other’s company. He was also a devoted fan of the Wyoming Cowboys football team, rarely missing a televised game. He cherished his weekly standing dates with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, creating memories that are forever etched in his family’s hearts.

Johnny was a cornerstone of Rolling Green Country Club, as one of the original owners, he served a variety of positions, including president and vice president through the years, and gave countless hours of volunteer service to the club. He was also a co-developer of the Boulder Drive subdivision, building the family’s own home in that area. Johnny and Bert gave financially and of themselves to many.Johnny was always willing to lend a helping hand or offer sage advice. He was known for his sharp mind, unwavering determination, his dedication to his family and the softness he developed for his grand kids and great-grand kids. His genuine wit and charm brought joy to all who knew him.

Johnny’s passing just months after his beloved wife, Roberta Mandros, leaves a void in the hearts of family and friends. He leaves behind their four children: son Johnny Mandros, son Bruce Mandros and companion Lori Hall, daughter Deborah Braden and husband Patrick, son Robert Mandros and wife Mandy; his 12 grandchildren: Shauntelle Mandros and companion Robert Puckett, Natalie LoGiudice and husband Christopher, Brandon Mandros and wife Shawna, Nathan Mandros and wife Nicole, Nick Mandros and wife Jennifer, Neal Mandros, Amy Collins and husband Jerrud, Jonn Braden, Michael Mandros, Sidney Mandros, Emilee Mandros, and Robert Mandros; his 16 great-grandchildren; and his brother Gus Mandros and wife Norma.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Roberta, his siblings: Stella, Della, Lois, Lloyd, Betty, his grandson Isaiah, and his beloved dogs Archie and RascalIn his time of sorrow, may our family find strength in the shared memories and the enduring love that he has left us with. His legacy lives on in the stories told, the lessons learned, and the love that continues to unite his extended family.

Cremation has taken place; a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family respectfully requests that donations in Johnny’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 20, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901; Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935; or Boys and Girls Club, 736 Massachusetts Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

