Johnny Mac’s Good Time Taven Welcomes Legendary Michael Charles

Attention, Sweetwater County! Are you ready for some electrifying blues music? Live at the iconic Johnny Mac Good Time Tavern is the legendary Michael Charles, a Chicago Blues Hall of Famer and Grammy Award winner.

WHEN June 28th

7 PM to 10 PM Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE Johnny Mac’s

2012 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs



The best part? This extraordinary show is absolutely free!

As the great Michael Charles says, “And as always hope to see you somewhere, someplace, sometime.” Come, join us, and let’s celebrate the magic of the blues together!