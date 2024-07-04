Johnny Macs to Host Sunday Funday: Music Bingo to Support the 18U Storm Traveling Team

WHEN Sunday, July 7th

5 pm WHERE

Johnny Mac's Good Time Tavern

2012 Dewar Dr. Rock Spring

Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern will host Music Bingo, a fun-filled event to support the 18U Storm traveling team. Come on down and enjoy an evening of music, bingo, and camaraderie while making a difference in the lives of these young athletes.

The 18U Storm traveling team comprises talented high school girls from both Rock Springs and Green River. They have worked hard and dedicated themselves to their sport, and they are now preparing for the state tournament in Gillette, which will take place on July 11th.

All funds raised from Music Bingo will go directly towards supporting the team’s equipment and travel expenses. By participating in this event, you can help ensure that the team has the resources it needs to compete at the highest level.

In addition to Music Bingo, there will be raffle baskets and great prizes available. So, come hungry and ready to win some fantastic items while showing your support for the 18U Storm traveling team.

To reserve a table, please call 307-362-3034. Walk-ins are also welcome, but reservations are recommended to guarantee a spot.

Let’s come together and cheer on the 18U Storm traveling team as they chase their dreams at the state tournament.