Johnny “Rudy” Rudolph Yeager, Jr. (July 23, 1945 – November 4, 2019)

MESQUITE, NV — Johnny “Rudy” Rudolph Yeager, Jr., age 74, passed away November 4, 2019, at his home in Mesquite, NV.

He was born July 23, 1945 in Rock Springs, WY to Johnny Rudolph Yeager, Sr. and Maxine Butcher Yeager. On August 24, 1963, at the age of 18, he married Kathleen King and they had 4 children. They later divorced and remained friends.

On August 14, 1981 he married the love of his life Donna Gayle Young in Green River, WY and shared the rest of his days with her.

Rudy spent most of his life in Green River, WY. He lived 17 years in the Upper Green River Valley before moving to Mesquite. He was a life-long Christian and a member of the Catholic Church.

He operated the Phillips 66 station for many years, where he partnered with Kael Jasperson. He built, owned and operated Yeager’s Automotive and Auto Body, and was extremely proud to have his son buy his shop. He was an avid stock car driver and

was instrumental in building the Sweetwater Motor Speedway.

He and his Tweet Peeper paved the way for the Yeager name to become a racing legacy. He rode his snow machine just like he raced his car, surrounded by friends, and pushing the limit. He was an amazing and loving father and husband. A true hero.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter Maxine and Richard of Green River, WY; sons Russ and Grace of Gillette, WY, Ronnie and Hannah of Green River, WY, Justen and Jessica of Green River, WY, Jeff and Amber Young of Lander, WY; seventeen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; his brother, Jon Stocco and sister Suz and Kael Jasperson.

He was preceded in death by his son Steven Young, his brother, Jimmy Vaughn, his parents, and many aunts and uncles.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, 88 N. 2nd E., Green River, WY. The family wishes to thank Mesa View Hospice in Mesquite, NV for their loving care. We also invite you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.