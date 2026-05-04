Johnson leads Pronghorns at Mountain Man

PINEDALE — Farson-Eden turned in multiple top finishes Friday at the Mountain Man Invite, highlighted by strong performances in the distance events and a win on the boys side.

Kole Johnson delivered the top performance of the meet for Farson-Eden, winning the 400-meter dash in 52.22. He also placed fourth in both the 100 (11.66) and 200 (23.29), contributing across the sprint events.

Leading the way for the Lady Pronghorns, Aubrey Boodleman placed second in the girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:01.88, while Cadence Jones added another runner-up finish in the 3,200 at 13:57.81. Saige Baker contributed a third-place finish in the 800, crossing in 2:35.85.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Farson-Eden also saw success just outside the podium. Sophia Goicolea placed fourth in both the 200-meter dash (28.42) and the long jump (15-7.75), and added a fifth-place finish in the 100 (13.69).

In the field events for the boys, Eli Scheer placed fifth in the high jump, clearing 5-7, and finished ninth in the triple jump at 37-0.25.

Additional results included the girls 4×100-meter relay team placing sixth in 55.40. Mason Bear competed in the 300 hurdles, finishing 11th in 48.45.