Joi Elizabeth Jensen (May 4, 1951 – March 21, 2025)

Friday, March 21, 2025, Joi Elizabeth Jensen passed away peacefully at the Rocky Mountain Care facility in Evanston.

Joi, born May 4, 1951, had a wonderful life filled with great friends and family.

She spent her adult life as a career hairdresser, while in her spare time she loved to do crafts of any kind and participate in the local Odd Fellows meetings where she held several positions with Rebekah’s.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Joi moved around the country, spending time in Georgia and California before settling in Wyoming. Wyoming is where she met her late husband Gary, they were married in 1995. Adding to her family three adult children and their families.

Joi was a social butterfly, who made friends wherever she went, whether it be the senior center folks or the staff at the nursing home she spent her final days at.

Joi is preceded in her death by husband Gary Jensen, her mother and father and several close friends.

She leaves behind daughter Tracy (Kirk) Hoover of Pinedale, son Larry (Natalia) Jensen of Rockville, Maryland, daughter Donna (Chris) Lauger of Sandy, Utah, his daughter Cristina Kemp, of Rock Springs, and a son in-law Dale Kemp, of Salt Lake City. She is also survived by grandchildren Elizabeth Kemp, Dawson Hoover, Madelaine Lauger, Vlad Jensen, and Tiana Jensen.

No services are planned at this time.