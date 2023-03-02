Alliance Therapy and Chiropractic is Hosting a Women’s Health Workshop and has Welcomed a Massage Therapist to the Team!

Please join Alliance Therapy and Chiropractic in welcoming Teresa Skorcz to the team!
Teresa is originally from Wisconsin but has called Wyoming home since 2009. She is a member of the AMTA (American Massage Therapy Association) and specializes in Swedish Massage and Deep Tissue Massage but also has experience in Myofascial Massage, Pregnancy Massage, Sports Massage and Relaxing Shiatsu.
She has a deep passion for helping and healing others by using touch and intuition to aid in total body, mind and emotional wellbeing and tailors each session to the clients needs and comfort level.
Teresa is a mom of 6 children and finds that the patience, love and open-mindedness that comes from parenting is expressed in everything that she does. For fun you can find her playing the piano, painting, hiking, kayaking, meditating or playing with her kids and two dogs.
Teresa starts on March 1st in our Rock Springs location.
Insurance and cash options are available.
SCHEDULE
You can make an appointment with Teresa or any other of our therapists in our Rock Springs
clinic by calling Alliance Therapy & Chiropractic at (307) 382-3228, or stopping in our clinic at
1977 Dewar Dr. Ste J Rock Springs (Right next to the Hampton Inn).
Alliance Therapy and Chiropractic would also like to invite you to their Women’s Health Workshop where you can learn with other women in a relaxing and welcoming environment!
Research shows 1 in 4 women experience some degree of pelvic floor dysfunction.
If this is you, WE WANT TO HELP!
WHEN
March 27th, 2023
6:00 – 7:30 pm
COST
Registration Fee: $20
Call our Rock Springs office to register (307)-382-3228
You will leave the workshop with these tools:
1) How to properly engage and relax your pelvic floor muscles.
2) Practice yoga, core, and breathing techniques for optimal pelvic floor muscle function.
3) Bonus! A workbook, an exercise band, and a ball so you can continue what you learn at home.
Ladies, I can’t tell you how important this is and how much this impacts your quality of life. If you’ve had a baby, or experience the infamous leaky sneeze, cough, or jump, you need to go to this workshop.
– J.M., A Former Patient
The Women’s Health Workshop Series is taught by women’s health specialists:
- Kerry Breen, MPT
- Alyssa Zumpfe, DPT
- Renee Gross, 200-Hr RYT at White Mountain Yoga
Take our pre-workshop survey now!
*Not Required to Register