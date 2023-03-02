Alliance Therapy and Chiropractic is Hosting a Women’s Health Workshop and has Welcomed a Massage Therapist to the Team!

Teresa is originally from Wisconsin but has called Wyoming home since 2009. She is a member of the AMTA (American Massage Therapy Association) and specializes in Swedish Massage and Deep Tissue Massage but also has experience in Myofascial Massage, Pregnancy Massage, Sports Massage and Relaxing Shiatsu.

She has a deep passion for helping and healing others by using touch and intuition to aid in total body, mind and emotional wellbeing and tailors each session to the clients needs and comfort level.

Teresa is a mom of 6 children and finds that the patience, love and open-mindedness that comes from parenting is expressed in everything that she does. For fun you can find her playing the piano, painting, hiking, kayaking, meditating or playing with her kids and two dogs.