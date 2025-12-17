Join Apogee Horizons for their Public Showcase

Join us for our Public Showcase! Come experience the Apogee Horizons community in action, where you can see what Apogee Horizons is about and what our students have been working on! Sign up at the event for the Founding Families discount, which expires at the end of the year, and pay in full at the event for an additional 10% off!

December 18th
6 PM
918 Upland Way, Green River

  • See what our learners have been building
  • Explore how our programs operate
  • Meet our families and coaches
  • Discover how we can support your child’s growth
  • Last Chance to Become a Founding Family
  • Enrollment for Founding Family status is closing soon.
  • Attendees receive a special sign-up discount this night only.
  • Founding Families Receive:
  • Early-enrollment priority
  • A voice in shaping our growing education community
  • Access to leadership-based learning, Socratic discussion, project-based challenges, and whole-family development
  • The opportunity to help build something meaningful for Sweetwater County

At Apogee Horizons, we don’t just educate children

  • We raise leaders.
  • We strengthen families.
  • We build community.

When you join us, you’re not just enrolling


You’re stepping into a tribe committed to raising strong, capable humans who know who they are and where they’re going.This is an event giving the public a chance to see what the students have been up to.

