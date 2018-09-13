Join Brokerage Southwest for Multiple Open Houses this Saturday

The Brokerage Southwest team is ready to show you around your dream home!

Come see us at one of our open houses this Saturday and make sure you register to win a FREE Yeti Cooler!

Rock Springs Viewings

Kelly Palmer:

9:00-10:00 303 Tyler St – $140,000.00

10:15-11:15 3220 Brickyard -$329,900.00

11:30-12:30 616 Talladega – $374,000.00

12:45-1:45 1017 Ruger – $413,000.00 NEW CONSTRUCTION

2:00-3:00 428 A. Street – $224,900.00

3:15-4:00 612 A Street – $223,000.00

Sonya Riskus:

10:00-11:00 1419 Red Tail – $224,900.00 (Sonya Riskus)

11:15-12:00 355 Prospect – $327,000.00 (Sonya Riskus)

12:15-1:00 398 Turret – $340,000.00 (Sonya Riskus)

1:15-2:15 1301 Sand Point – $495,400.00 (Sonya Riskus)

2:30-3:30 631 B Street – $229,000.00 (Sonya Riskus)

Green River Viewings

Shauna Rood:

9:00-10:00 1440 Gannett – $199,500

10:15-11:15 345 Firehole -$249,000

11:30-12:30 1155 Church View -$314,900

12:45- 1:45 1600 New Mexico- $359,900

2:00-3:00 310 Aspen- $269,900

3:15-4:15 1585 Wyoming-$183.000

Contact

Kelly Palmer 307-870-7831

Shauna Rood 307-870-5058

Sonya Riskus 307-389-4584

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.