Join Brokerage Southwest for Multiple Open Houses this Saturday

Rock Springs Viewings
Kelly Palmer:
- 9:00-10:00 303 Tyler St – $140,000.00
- 10:15-11:15 3220 Brickyard -$329,900.00
- 11:30-12:30 616 Talladega – $374,000.00
- 12:45-1:45 1017 Ruger – $413,000.00 NEW CONSTRUCTION
- 2:00-3:00 428 A. Street – $224,900.00
- 3:15-4:00 612 A Street – $223,000.00
Sonya Riskus:
- 10:00-11:00 1419 Red Tail – $224,900.00 (Sonya Riskus)
- 11:15-12:00 355 Prospect – $327,000.00 (Sonya Riskus)
- 12:15-1:00 398 Turret – $340,000.00 (Sonya Riskus)
- 1:15-2:15 1301 Sand Point – $495,400.00 (Sonya Riskus)
- 2:30-3:30 631 B Street – $229,000.00 (Sonya Riskus)
Green River Viewings
Shauna Rood:
- 9:00-10:00 1440 Gannett – $199,500
- 10:15-11:15 345 Firehole -$249,000
- 11:30-12:30 1155 Church View -$314,900
- 12:45- 1:45 1600 New Mexico- $359,900
- 2:00-3:00 310 Aspen- $269,900
- 3:15-4:15 1585 Wyoming-$183.000
Contact
Kelly Palmer 307-870-7831
Shauna Rood 307-870-5058
Sonya Riskus 307-389-4584
