Join Castle Rock Medical Center for ‘Legacy Planning for Seniors’–A One Day Event

Castle Rock Medical Center (CRMC) is excited to offer “Legacy Planning for Seniors“, a one-day event held on Wednesday, October 18, 1:00 – 2:30 pm.
If you are 55 or over, or if you are a caregiver for someone over 55, this one-day event can help inform and provide resources for topics related to aging.
Visit with professionals from:
- Hospice of Sweetwater County
- Vase Funeral Home
- State Bank of Green River
- Scott W. Meier, JD, CPA
- Castle Rock Medical Center
Wednesday, October 18
1:00 – 2:30 pm
Castle Rock Medical Center
1400 Uinta Drive, Green River WY
No reservation required. Light refreshment will be served.
For questions call: (307) 872-4500
About CRMC
CRMC is a certified Rural Health Clinic that provides primary care services to our community. In addition to family practice and pediatrics, CRMC offers on-site lab, and radiology services. Our mission is to provide affordable access to the highest quality healthcare.