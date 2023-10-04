Join Castle Rock Medical Center for ‘Legacy Planning for Seniors’–A One Day Event

Castle Rock Medical Center (CRMC) is excited to offer “Legacy Planning for Seniors“, a one-day event held on Wednesday, October 18, 1:00 – 2:30 pm.

If you are 55 or over, or if you are a caregiver for someone over 55, this one-day event can help inform and provide resources for topics related to aging.

Visit with professionals from:

Hospice of Sweetwater County

Vase Funeral Home

State Bank of Green River

Scott W. Meier, JD, CPA

Castle Rock Medical Center

Wednesday, October 18

1:00 – 2:30 pm Castle Rock Medical Center

1400 Uinta Drive, Green River WY No reservation required. Light refreshment will be served.

For questions call: (307) 872-4500

About CRMC

CRMC is a certified Rural Health Clinic that provides primary care services to our community. In addition to family practice and pediatrics, CRMC offers on-site lab, and radiology services. Our mission is to provide affordable access to the highest quality healthcare.