Join Castle Rock Medical Center’s New Year Shape-Up Challenge

Join Castle Rock Medical Center’s New Year Shape-Up Challenge

It’s time to get started with Castle Rock Medical Center (CRMC)‘s Community Fitness Challenge!

Winter and the holidays can be the toughest time of year to maintain a healthy routine. Watching what we eat, getting in some regular exercise, and setting some real goals can help.

Ask a buddy to join our Community Fitness Challenge with you — encouragement and support are also important to meet your wellness goals.

Track your fitness goals with a body composition scan at Castle Rock Medical Center.

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • Come in for your first scan as soon as possible.
  • Schedule a second appointment in 2023 to see your progress!

A body composition scan will help you know your lean muscle and fat percentage scores.

Call (307) 872-4500 to schedule your body composition today.

It’s just $40 for two scans, one now and one at the end of the challenge.

Walk-ins are welcome and no doctor’s order is necessary.

Castle Rock Medical Center
1400 Uinta Drive, Green River WY

About CRMC

CRMC is a certified Rural Health Clinic that provides primary care services to our community. In addition to family practice and pediatrics, CRMC offers on-site lab, and radiology services. Our mission is to provide affordable access to the highest quality healthcare.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Join the John Bunning Transfer Co. Team!

Join the John Bunning Transfer Co. Team!

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Kate, Sox & Kittens

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Kate, Sox & Kittens

NOTICE: Get Winter-Ready at The TRUCK MONTH Savings Event

NOTICE: Get Winter-Ready at The TRUCK MONTH Savings Event

Join Iron Cowboy CrossFit’s Beginner Class for a Limited Time!

Join Iron Cowboy CrossFit’s Beginner Class for a Limited Time!