Join Green River’s Finest at the GRPD Open House Academy

GREEN RIVER– The Green River Police Department is hosting a week full of activities with the 2019 Open House Academy, a 5-day community event in which residents can meet the police department and learn about what the police department does.

The event starts Monday, June 3, with activities and demonstrations each night of the week, finishing up with a BBQ for participants on Saturday, June 8.

The Open House Academy provides five evenings of fun for the whole family, and it’s free and open to the public.

Participants can collect a stamp every day to earn an, “I completed the GRPD Academy” certificate, or collect at least two stamps to receive a GRPD Academy Explorer certificate.

Schedule of Events

Monday, June 3: 6-8 pm

Meet the Chief

Take a tour of the Police Department

Taser Demonstration

Tuesday, June 4: 6-8 pm

Investigations Presentation

Drunk Goggle Presentation

Scavenger Hunt & Games

Wednesday, June 5: 6-8 pm

K9 Unit Demonstration, Meet our K9 Ridex- 6-7 pm

Animal Control Presentation- 7-8 pm

Thursday, June 6: 6-8 pm

Meet the Bomb Squad and Robot

Friday, June 7: 6-8 pm

Shoot Nerf Guns with the SWAT team (Bring a Nerf gun, GRPD will provide the darts!)

Saturday, June 8: 11 am- 1 pm

BBQ for participants, cooked by the GRPD

Door prizes

Academy Certificates will be presented to those who participated and collected stamps

For More Information

For more information, visit the GRPD Open House Academy Facebook event page here.