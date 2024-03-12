Join Pacific Soda LLC Dry Creek Trona Project for a Public Information Session

Pacific Soda LLC (Pacific Soda) is seeking to develop lands and construct facilities capable of generating soda ash and sodium bicarbonate using a solution mining methodology to target deep beds of trona. The project includes two primary components: (1) the Mine Site and (2) the Processing Facilities.  The Mine Site is located approximately 20 miles southwest of Green River and the Processing Facilities are located approximately 8 miles west of Green River.  Please join us to hear more details on the project from Pacific Soda representatives.

WHEN

Wednesday, March 20th
4 PM to 7 PM

WHERE

Holiday Inn Rock Springs
1675 Sunset Dr.

