Join Pacific Soda LLC Dry Creek Trona Project for a Public Information Session

Pacific Soda LLC (Pacific Soda) is seeking to develop lands and construct facilities capable of generating soda ash and sodium bicarbonate using a solution mining methodology to target deep beds of trona. The project includes two primary components: (1) the Mine Site and (2) the Processing Facilities. The Mine Site is located approximately 20 miles southwest of Green River and the Processing Facilities are located approximately 8 miles west of Green River. Please join us to hear more details on the project from Pacific Soda representatives.

WHEN Wednesday, March 20th

4 PM to 7 PM WHERE Holiday Inn Rock Springs

1675 Sunset Dr.



